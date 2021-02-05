Bucs Super Bowl Champ Ryan Nece, Saints LB Demario Davis Present to Tampa HS

The former Buccaneers linebacker is pitching in to fight the digital divide.

As part of continuous efforts to help address the “digital divide” the NFL in partnership with EVERFI 306 presented a panel to local Jefferson High School School students this week.

Students discussed EVERFI’s new modules that are focused on Black trailblazers in business with a panel that included 2002 Super Bowl Champion of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ryan Nece, along with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

Nece spent seven years with the Buccaneers before becoming an entrepreneur and investor. He shared his Super Bowl excitement with the Jefferson High School students who were dressed in their Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear.

The EVERFI 306 program provides schools with a digital African-American history curriculum. The panel spoke with students about financial literacy and closing the wealth gap in America.

“We really want to hear from you. We have a really bright next generation. You guys are going to provide a lot of answers of what the future is going to look like. You want to think about your choices and how that’s creating access for others,” said Davis, who is entering his 10th season in the NFL.

Students took turns asking questions about investing, how to support minority owned businesses and advice that they can take with them into adulthood.

The NFL in collaboration with the Hillsborough Education Foundation made a contribution to assist students throughout the Tampa Bay area. The Jefferson High School students were most excited when Bose, who was also a partner for the event, donated noise cancelling headphones.

When asked what advice he would give to young football players, Davis said "You're influencers first, you're athletes second. You should always be speaking up and influencing others."