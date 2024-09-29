Bucs Score Third Straight TD vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are absolutely cooking in Raymond James Stadium. Following a brutal loss a week ago, the Buccaneers are playing with a different level of energy in Week 4.
In a playoff rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baker Mayfield has the Buccaneers off to a very hot start. The team pushed the ball down the field quickly in their first two drives, as both Mike Evans and Trey Palmer caught a touchdown pass to split the first two drives.
The Buccaneers were finally stopped on their third drive, but in fitting fashion, the Eagles muffed and Tampa Bay got solid field positioning. Mayfield ensured the Buccaneers scored again, though this time he used his legs to get into the end zone himself.
Keeping it on the option, Mayfield extended Tampa Bay's lead to 21-0 as they're absolutely rolling early in Week 4. Having scored just one touchdown a week ago, the team is making sure they rebuild the momentum they had through their first two games.
