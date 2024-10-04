Buccaneers Score Third TD to Take Lead Over Falcons
There's an offensive shootout taking place in Atlanta. In an NFC South battle, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Atlanta Falcons by one score heading into halftime.
Baker Mayfield, in the first half alone, has three touchdown passes. The first two scores came as Mayfield found his No. 1 option Mike Evans in the end zone. Most recently, Mayfield connected with a former collegiate teammate of his in Sterling Shepard to secure a 24-17 lead with the first half winding down.
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans Respond to Falcons Opening TD
Mayfield is having an electric first half. He's completed 12 of his first 15 passes for 131 yards and, now, three touchdown scores. Connecting with his former Oklahoma teammate, Mayfield continues being sharp in the red zone, giving his receivers some accurate tosses to go out and make scoring plays.
With Kirk Cousins and the Falcons airing the ball out, the second half could pose even more scores and an offensive shootout rolling deep into the fourth quarter.
READ MORE: Buccaneers vs. Falcons First Quarter Live Game Updates
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Falcons
• Davante Adams Lists Bucs' NFC South Rival as Top Trade Destination