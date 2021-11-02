Buccaneers Open Sean Murphy-Bunting, Scotty Miller's 21-Day Practice Window

Sean Murphy-Bunting and Scotty Miller should be activated from the Buccaneers' injured reserve by the New York Giants game on Nov. 22, if not earlier.

If you were wondering why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't trade for a cornerback by the NFL's Tuesday afternoon trade deadline, the following news might provide a reason why.

Tampa Bay has opened cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller's 21-day practice window as the two remain on the injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. Both Murphy-Bunting and Miller can be activated from the reserve at any time within the next three weeks and return to play immediately upon activation.

Keep in mind, Tampa Bay does not play for 12 days as the team is currently on a bye week.

Murphy-Bunting, the Bucs' starting nickel cornerback, went down with a dislocated elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Murphy-Bunting's injury was the first of five within the Buccaneers cornerback room throughout the year, making his pending return beneficial news for Tampa Bay's secondary.

Over his first two seasons and one game this year with the Bucs, Murphy-Bunting has tallied 116 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 11 defended passes, and two forced fumbles.

Miller, a rotational receiver and deep threat, went on injured reserve after Week 3 after the third-year pro suffered a turn toe injury against the Los Angeles Rams. Miller has caught two passes for 11 yards this year and 48 receptions for 712 yards and four touchdowns since 2019.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared on Monday that Murphy-Bunting, Miller, and fellow injured reserve member cornerback Carlton Davis III are making "really good progress" as they recover from various injuries.

