Barrett Blocked Out Large Offers to Stick With Buccaneers

Shaquil Barrett opted to take less money and return to the Buccaneers instead of pursuing top dollar in free agency.

Six NFL edge rushers are under contracts with total values that crack the $100 million mark. Odds are, Shaquil Barrett could have been the seventh this offseason if he pursued free agent offers in March.

Instead, within minutes of the 2021 league year kicking off, Barrett re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agreeing to a deal that fills his pockets while offering the Buccaneers the flexibility to bring back fellow contributors.

Barrett spoke with NFL Network, in hindsight, about his decision to sacrifice top dollar on Tuesday.

“It might have been true [that I could have more money elsewhere], but I didn’t listen to anybody else. I didn’t hear no other offers,” Barrett said. “I wanted to make it work down here in Tampa. We’ve got something special going down here. And I don’t want to let greed be the reason why I don’t take advantage of this opportunity down here.

"We’re starting to love Tampa. We love the fan support. And I’m just ready to keep building."

Certainly, the expectations are that Barrett will continue to build upon his game, even as one of the league's premier pass rushers. In two seasons with the Bucs, Barrett has compiled an incredible 31.5 sacks and 180 quarterback pressures (per PFF) in 35 games, including the 2020 postseason.

Barrett's sack count took a step back last season, however, from his league-leading 19.5 in 2019 to eight in the regular season before the Buccaneers' playoff run. Barrett has vocalized his frustration with his production from last year, and intends to put the quarterback in the ground more often under his new contract.

“I love my coaches. I love the organization — everything is like a match made in heaven down here, man. And I won’t let trying to get a little more money change that.”

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis.