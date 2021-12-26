Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett's Knee Injury Isn't Considered Long-Term
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett's Knee Injury Isn't Considered Long-Term

    Tampa Bay has received good news on the front end, but the official prognosis is still to be determined.
    Author:

    Photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

    Tampa Bay has received good news on the front end, but the official prognosis is still to be determined.

    The Buccaneers are used to injuries at key positions by now, but that doesn't mean the team looks at the most recent occurrences any differently than they did the previous ones.

    Such is the case with the Bucs' newest member bitten by the injury bug. This time, it was Shaquil Barrett's name that was called on this particular Sunday against Carolina. Barrett left the game right before halftime when a teammate essentially fell into his knee and caused it to bend at an awkward angle. Barrett tried to come back in play after he left, but he couldn't stay on the field and was ruled out not too long after.

    As of now, Barrett's injury is considered to be an MCL sprain that shouldn't be anything long-term, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He will undergo further testing Monday in order to confirm the initial indications.

    The fact that it's initially not considered long-term is early good news for the Bucs, who had to rule out Jason Pierre-Paul on Friday due to the multiple injuries he's been dealing with throughout the year. Losing Barrett would mean the Bucs are down both starting outside pass rushers for an unspecified amount of time. 

    Read More

    Barrett leads the team with 10.0 sacks on the year and became just the fourth Buc in franchise history to have multiple season with 10+ sacks throughout their career. He joined Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp, and Simeon Rice when he took down Cam Newton in the second quarter during Sunday's game against the Panthers.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    fotor_1632686890067 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett's Knee Injury Isn't Considered Long-Term

    1 minute ago
    Brate
    News

    Buccaneers Clinch Playoff Spot, First NFC South Title Since 2007

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17412018
    News

    Buccaneers Are NFC South Champs After 32-6 Win Over Panthers

    2 hours ago
    Barrett
    News

    Shaquil Barrett Injures Knee, Ruled Out by Buccaneers

    3 hours ago
    Pinion
    News

    Buccaneers at Panthers Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Officially Down 7 Starters

    6 hours ago
    Arians Rhule
    News

    Buccaneers at Panthers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17388206
    News

    Buccaneers at Panthers: Week 16 Game Preview

    9 hours ago
    Tom Brady Cam Newton
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    Dec 25, 2021