Shaquil Barrett Injures Knee, Ruled Out by Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett out for the remainder of Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers after Barrett injured his knee at the beginning of the second half. Barrett would return to the field on the Buccaneers' next defensive series following his injury, but was ultimately ruled out of the contest not long after.

Earlier in the matchup, Barrett posted his tenth sack of the season, making him the fourth player in Buccaneers history to post multiple double-digit sack season, joining Simeon Rice (5), Lee Roy Selmon (4) and Warren Sapp (3).

Losing Barrett is far from ideal for an already banged-up Buccaneers squad. One of the team's best players on either side of the ball, Barrett has compiled 51 tackles, 10 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and four pass breakups.

Anthony Nelson, primarily, will fill in for Barrett for the rest of the game. Not long after Barrett's injury, Nelson posted his third sack of the season. Rookie edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka would typically fill in for Barrett, but he already started this week as outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was ruled out before the game began with a shoulder injury.

