Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Make Big Move After Week 9
    Publish date:

    SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Make Big Move After Week 9

    Can you win in the NFL without playing a game? The Bucs certainly won over their bye week.
    Author:

    Photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

    Can you win in the NFL without playing a game? The Bucs certainly won over their bye week.

    Photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

    Sadly enough, the first half of the 2021 season is over and done with. The last nine weeks have flown by and have showcased plenty of surprises, as expected. 

    Sports Illustrated surprised the Buccaneers Tuesday by ranking them as the No. 1 team through the first half of the season. SI's collection of staff writers put all of their 2021 votes together in order to assemble this week's list.

    Read More

    Tampa Bay earned the most points with 185, while the Green Bay Packers were next with 181. The Los Angeles Rams are third with 180 points, the Arizona Cardinals are fourth with 179 points and then it's a steep drop to the Tennessee Titans, who are fifth with 162 points. 

    The Bucs were ranked No. 1 heading into the season, but haven't been featured in the top spot since a Week 3 loss to the Rams. However, they are one of the seven teams with 6+ wins on the season, so things are going pretty well for the defending champs.

    SI's Connor Orr wrote the following about the Bucs:

    1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–2)

    Points in poll: 185
    Highest-place vote: 1 (3 votes)
    Lowest-place vote: 6 (1 vote)
    Preseason rank: 3
    Last week: Bye
    Next week: at Washington

    The mechanical nature with which this team can score is frightening. Add in a defense that could jell and get healthier after the bye week, and we’re looking at another potentially deep run into the playoffs for Tom Brady. The NFC playoff race is going to be a heavyweight fight the likes of which we have not seen in a long time. Tampa Bay has the requisite muscle to hang.

    Tampa Bay's next opponent, the Washington Football Team, isn't held in as high of a regard as the Bucs, however. WFT is considered to be one of the league's bottom-6 teams, per SI.

    27. Washington Football Team (2–6)

    Points in poll: 40Highest-place vote: 25 (2 votes)Lowest-place vote: 27 (4 votes)Preseason rank: 17Last week: ByeNext week: vs. Buccaneers

    One of the most disappointing teams of this season, Washington’s potentially mammoth defensive line has been a bust. Washington is 25th in DVOA, 26th in Net Yards per Attempt allowed and 29th in points allowed. While the offense has been just slightly less plodding, the team has a valid excuse due to the loss of its starting quarterback.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    fotor_1632714225064 (1)
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Make Big Move After Week 9

    27 minutes ago
    Antonio Brown
    News

    Arians: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Remains in Walking Boot

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_15478659_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: Murphy-Bunting, Miller Return to Buccaneers Practice on Monday

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16788490 (1)
    News

    Which Week 9 Games Will Impact the Buccaneers the Most?

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_8978227_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Around the NFL: Week 9 Predictions

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_16930144_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Jamel Dean Has Proven His Worth in Injury-Plagued Buccaneers CB Room

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_15072552 (1)
    News

    Could the Buccaneers Land Odell Beckham Jr.?

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_16943523 (1)
    News

    Bruce Arians: 'Mike Really Owned' Lattimore in Week 8

    Nov 5, 2021