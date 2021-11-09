SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Make Big Move After Week 9

Photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

Sadly enough, the first half of the 2021 season is over and done with. The last nine weeks have flown by and have showcased plenty of surprises, as expected.

Sports Illustrated surprised the Buccaneers Tuesday by ranking them as the No. 1 team through the first half of the season. SI's collection of staff writers put all of their 2021 votes together in order to assemble this week's list.

Tampa Bay earned the most points with 185, while the Green Bay Packers were next with 181. The Los Angeles Rams are third with 180 points, the Arizona Cardinals are fourth with 179 points and then it's a steep drop to the Tennessee Titans, who are fifth with 162 points.

The Bucs were ranked No. 1 heading into the season, but haven't been featured in the top spot since a Week 3 loss to the Rams. However, they are one of the seven teams with 6+ wins on the season, so things are going pretty well for the defending champs.

SI's Connor Orr wrote the following about the Bucs:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–2) Points in poll: 185

Highest-place vote: 1 (3 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 6 (1 vote)

Preseason rank: 3

Last week: Bye

Next week: at Washington



The mechanical nature with which this team can score is frightening. Add in a defense that could jell and get healthier after the bye week, and we’re looking at another potentially deep run into the playoffs for Tom Brady. The NFC playoff race is going to be a heavyweight fight the likes of which we have not seen in a long time. Tampa Bay has the requisite muscle to hang.

Tampa Bay's next opponent, the Washington Football Team, isn't held in as high of a regard as the Bucs, however. WFT is considered to be one of the league's bottom-6 teams, per SI.

27. Washington Football Team (2–6) Points in poll: 40Highest-place vote: 25 (2 votes)Lowest-place vote: 27 (4 votes)Preseason rank: 17Last week: ByeNext week: vs. Buccaneers One of the most disappointing teams of this season, Washington’s potentially mammoth defensive line has been a bust. Washington is 25th in DVOA, 26th in Net Yards per Attempt allowed and 29th in points allowed. While the offense has been just slightly less plodding, the team has a valid excuse due to the loss of its starting quarterback.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.