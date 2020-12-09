Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign WR Jaydon Mickens to Practice Squad

Mickens was waived on Monday by the Bucs but will stay in Tampa Bay.

Just two days after being waived by the Buccaneers, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens will end up staying in Tampa Bay.

Mickens, who was mostly used as a kick returner over the course of the season, signed to the team's practice squad, the Bucs announced Wednesday.

Essentially, the Bucs swapped Mickens and running back Kenjon Barner from the active roster to the practice squad. Barner was activated shortly after Mickens was waived this week. Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians explained the decision to waive Mickens.

“Right now, I can’t dress seven receivers on Sunday," Arians said Tuesday. "Kenjon Barner does a heck of a job as a kick returner also, so rather than having seven receivers and three backs, I’d rather have four running backs. ‘Mick’ has done a heck of a job for us.”

RELATED: Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waiving WR Jaydon Mickens

Barner has spent time on the Bucs' practice squad throughout the season but has already been promoted three different times. In those three games, Barner has returned two kickoffs for 57 yards and three punts for 19 yards, but Arians said he won't be used solely as a returner for the Bucs.

“No, he’s a solid running back," Arians said when asked if Barner would only return kicks. "He’s got good hands and he can do a lot of things. He’s got great speed, so I wouldn’t say that at all.”

As for Mickens, he returns back to the practice squad after appearing in nine games this season for the Bucs mostly returning kicks, similar to Barner.

Mickens returned 12 kickoffs for 289 yards while on punt duty, he returned 15 punts for 99 yards. As a receiver, Mickens caught seven receptions for 58 yards, including five catches vs. the New York Giants in Week 8.

The addition of Mickens comes one day after the Bucs signed offensive lineman Ted Larsen to the practice squad as well.

Coming off of a bye week, the Bucs are set to host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. inside Raymond James Stadium.