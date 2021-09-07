Buccaneers Sign Jose Borregales to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have filled out their practice squad.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have filled the final spot on their 16-man practice squad with the Tuesday addition of kicker Jose Borregales, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Borregales, an undrafted rookie out of Miami, made Tampa Bay's 53-man roster temporarily while starting kicker Ryan Succop was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Borregales impressed the team in training camp and went 2-of-3 on extra points and 1-of-2 on field goals against Houston in the preseason, with two kicks being blocked. Borregales also handled three kickoffs vs. the Texans.

Borregales was waived on Monday when Ndamukong Suh was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing waivers after teams across the league had filled the majority of their practice squads.

During his college career at Miami and Florida Atlantic, Borregales connected on 70-of-88 field goals and 168-of-171 extra-point attempts.

You can find the Buccaneers full practice squad below.

QB Ryan Griffin

RB Darwin Thompson

WR Cyril Grayson

WR Travis Jonsen

WR Jaydon Mickens

TE Codey McElroy

TE Deon Yelder

OL Brandon Walton

G Jonathan Hubbard

DL Benning Potoa’e

DL Kobe Smith

OLB Ladarius Hamilton

CB Herb Miller

S Andrew Adams

DB Troy Warner

K Jose Borregales

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.