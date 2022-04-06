Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign veteran safety to secondary

The Bucs are adding talent to secondary.

On Wednesday, the news broke by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding serious talent to their secondary.

Tampa Bay is bringing in former Dallas Cowboys safety Keanu Neal, per Rapoport. Neal was previously set at the linebacker position under Dan Quinn's defense in Dallas but it seems like that a position change is coming along with him coming to Tampa.

Bowles will have Neal playing at safety joining Logan Ryan at the safety position, a focus this offseason to add talent and beef up the secondary which is must needed heading into the 2022 season.

