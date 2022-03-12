Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star projected to sign with Buffalo Bills

As Rob Gronkowski is now without Tom Brady, his future in the NFL is completely up to him. If Gronkowski decides to continue his career, multiple teams could have a spot for the hall of fame tight end to finish his career. Potential landing spots include the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These teams seem to have the best fit for Gronkowski to make one final playoff push.

Still uncertain of Gronkowski's return he has still shown the ability to produce in the NFL. Catching 55 passes for 802 tards and six touchdowns the veteran's tight end has shown no signs of slowing done except for his speed. Still finding the open whole's in the defense, Gronkowski can be a valuable addition to a Super Bowl contending team. TakingTom Brady out of the picture for Gronkowski will create a new challenge for the tight end as he will have to adjust to whichever quarterback that could be throwing him the ball next season.

CBS has made the prediction that Rob Gronkowski will sign a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth around $10 million. Gronkowski, originally from Buffalo can finish his career with his hometown team and a top team in the NFL. Playing with Buffalo will give Gronkowski the opportunity to play against his former team the New England Patriots twice as he completes his career. Returning to Buffalo would be a heartfelt ending for the future Hall of Famer.

