Buccaneers Star RB Makes PFWA All-Rookie Team for 2025
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been a revelation this year. He isn't just one of the best rookie running backs in the NFL — he was one of the best running backs in the NFL, full stop.
Naturally, though, that would lead to him getting quite a few rookie accolades, and he earned yet another one on Tuesday. The Pro Football Writers Association of America released their All-Rookie team on Tuesday, and Irving was of course the First Team All-Rookie at running back. He made the spot over New York Giants rookie Tyrone Tracy.
The nod is of course well deserved. Irving ran for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season and he supplanted that with 392 yards receiving. Irving was a huge reason that the Bucs were a top-three running team in the NFL, and he also produced in the team's playoff game against Washington, running for 77 yards and catching a receiving touchdown.
