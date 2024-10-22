Bucs Star WR Chris Godwin Carted Off Field vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Monday Night Football contest against the Baltimore Ravens in Raymond James Stadium started off well. Mike Evans caught a touchdown from Baker Mayfield, marking the 100th touchdown reception of his career.
The Buccaneers stopped the Ravens and cashed in on a field goal, taking a 10-0 lead. Baltimore would then rattle off 34 straight points, leading 34-10 late in the third quarter. Even worse, star wide receiver Mike Evans left the contest early in the game with a hamstring injury.
While the night had gotten worse and worse as the Buccaneers kept bleeding points defensively and struggling offensively, a late push to win the game would ultimately hurt them the most. Three touchdowns from Rachaad White and Bucky Irving trimmed Tampa Bay's deficit to 41-31, giving them hope with the ball in their possession under the two-minute mark.
Mayfield connected with Chris Godwin, who was tackled and stayed down. The cart came on the field and Godwin was given an air cast on his left leg.
The Buccaneers lost their top two wide receivers and two of the best players on their team in a brutal Monday night loss. To make matters worse, the game was essentially over with 41 seconds remaining in the game when Godwin suffered his injury.
