Bucs Starter Out After Suffering Concussion in Commanders Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense got off to a strong start to the 2024 season. Hosting the Washington Commanders, the Buccaneers got the chance to try and capture momentum early in the season while facing rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Allowing just one score in the first half, the Buccaneers are heading into the locker room at the break with a 16-7 lead. Along the way, though, Tampa Bay lost a starting defender. Defensive Back Zyon McCollum suffered a concussion in the first half and will miss the rest of the game.
The 2022 fifth-round pick recorded one tackle, which will be what he finished with for the season opener. Bryce Hall will slot into his starting role, playing opposite Jamel Dean for the rest of the contest.
McCollum has appeared in 31 games in his career — including the start vs. the Commanders — tallying ten passes defended while he's still searching for his first career interception. The 25-year-old cornerback won't do so in the opener, however.
Hall brings five years of experience to the position as the Buccaneers look to hold off Washington in the second half of the contest.
