Bucs' Starting Center Non-Participant in Wednesday Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have had 10 days of rest before they face off against the New Orleans Saints in a bid to go 4-2, and when they do, they'll likely have some injured players back in the fold. However, there's another big name who didn't participate that fans may want to keep an eye on.
Tampa Bay released its injury report on Wednesday after settling down in New Orleans as Hurricane Milton is soon to strike the west coast of Florida, and there are some encouraging status updates. Perhaps the biggest is from defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who is a full participant in practice for the first time this year.
The other two players the Bucs will want back are Antoine Winfield Jr. and Luke Goedeke, the former dealing with a foot injury and the latter still in concussion protocol. Winfield was limited in today's practice and Goedeke was a full participant, so that's a very encouraging sign that they could end up playing in New Orleans.
READ MORE: Bucs Ready for 'Playoff Atmosphere' vs. Saints
However, that encouragement comes with some unfortunate news elsewhere. Starting center Graham Barton, who the Bucs drafted in the first round this year, did not participate due to a hamstring injury. His absence would weaken the entirety of the offensive line, so it will be noteworthy to see how he progresses this week. Safety Christian Izien also did not participate with an elbow and groin injury and wideout Trey Palmer did not participate with a concussion.
Safety Jordan Whitehead (Groin) and RB Rachaad White (foot) were also limited participants.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs LT Quietly Dominant vs. Falcons in Week 4
• Eagles Release Former Bucs Pro Bowl Linebacker
• How Did the Bucs Grade Out After Their Week 5 Loss to the Falcons?
• Former Coach Weighs In on Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's Evolution