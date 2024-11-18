Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Defender Designated to Return From IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could see one of their crucial defenders return to the team sooner than later.
Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean has been out of action ever since exiting the team's game against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury. The Bucs haven't won since that game, and part of that could be the defense's struggles to replace him with players like Josh Hayes and Tyrek Funderburk.
Now, though, he could be back in time for Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup vs. the New York Giants. Dean has been designated to return from IR on Monday, so he'll have 21 days to be activated. That can happen at any time, though, so the team could bring him back in time for Sunday's game.
The Bucs need to go on a huge run to make the playoffs, and that will start against the Giants. If Dean is in on Sunday, that would be a big help against the Giants and newly-crowned starting quarterback Tommy DeVito.
