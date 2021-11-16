Buccaneers Stock Report After Loss to Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now on a losing streak, and as such, the AllBucs' stock report isn't too pretty.

Some Tampa Bay players performed admirably throughout the game and some units showed improvement compared to previous weeks, but the team's struggles on Sunday were not only ugly, but drastic, considering who contributed to them.

With that being said, who's up and who's down for the Buccaneers entering Week 11?

Stock up

The inside linebackers: Devin White and Lavonte David were two of the Buccaneers' bright spots on Sunday, combining for an impressive 32 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. In the eight games prior to the Washington matchup, White and David had combined for just one sack, two tackles for loss, and zero turnovers created. It was easily the best performance of the year for both players.

White and David's playmaking abilities are critical for the Bucs' defense to perform at its highest level, and although that wasn't the end result in Week 10, it's something the unit can build upon as it tries to improve down the stretch.

Buccaneers' pass rush: I know, Tampa Bay's defensive struggles on third down and the final drive were low points of the game. But, now including the inside linebackers, Tampa Bay's pass rush has performed much better over the previous three games than it had in its first six.

Although the Buccaneers were generating 21.2 quarterback pressures per game (PFF) over the first six weeks of the season, the pass rush only managed to post 12 sacks in that span. The Bucs are averaging one less pressure per game (20.3) over their last three, but have accumulated 10 sacks in those matchups. Tampa Bay sacked Taylor Heinicke a season-high of five times on Sunday, with rookie Joe Tyron-Shoyinka notably tallying his third career sack.

Chris Godwin: Godwin missed two days of practice and was limited last Friday with a foot injury. Despite his minimal participation, Godwin played fully on Sunday and made the most of his opportunities.

Godwin paced the Bucs in targets (eight) and receptions (seven) while posting the second-most yards of any pass-catcher (57) while playing on an injured foot. The stat line may not wow you, but when you consider Godwin's six yards after the catch on average and team-leading three missed tackles forced with a measly 3.6 yards of average depth per target (PFF), you grow to appreciate the performance greatly.

He's a complete receiver. His stock is soaring amid a productive season which will lead to a big payday this offseason, in Tampa Bay or elsewhere.

Stock down

Tom Brady: Having committed five turnovers in Tampa Bay's last two games, the primary factor in both matchups resulting in a loss, Brady's stock is naturally dropping. Especially after the fantastic, well-documented start to his 22nd season in the pros.

After tossing two picks within the first 12 minutes of the game (although, in fairness, one was bobbled by receiver Jaelon Darden into the hands of William Jackson), the Bucs reverted to a much more conservative offense while attempting a comeback. It wasn't a sound recipe for success, even though Brady managed to score two second-half touchdowns.

Per PFF, Brady only completed one pass of 20+ yards (on as many targets) - his touchdown throw to Mike Evans. He was 2-of-7 on passes ranging 10-19 yards and was left to make short and conservative throws, even though he was not sacked and was pressured only seven times across his 34 dropbacks.

Surely this is just a midseason funk, right?

Defensive health: Add Richard Sherman, Dee Delaney and Vita Vea to the list of injured Buccaneers defenders, following a bye week that foreshadowed a healthier starting lineup soon to come.

Sherman injured his calf minutes before the game began in warmups, and head coach Bruce Arians said he seriously doubts the cornerback will be able to play "anytime soon." Sherman was set to make his return from a hamstring injury against Washington but it did not come to fruition.

Delaney left the Washington game in the third quarter with a concussion and had previously been dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 8 against New Orleans.

Fortunately, Vea's injury isn't as major as it could have been as he suffered a bone bruise and "maybe a slight MCL [sprain]", per Arians. It was a disconcerting sight to see Vea ride off on the medical cart for the second time in 13 months, but the Bucs are thankful that he won't miss 13 games this timer around.

Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis III remain on the injured reserve, although Murphy-Bunting's practice window was opened two weeks ago.

Conversion down defense: Washington owns the NFL's worst third-down defense this year, allowing opponents to convert 55.2% of the time. Tampa Bay's third down defense was much worse than Washington's on Sunday, though, giving up third down conversions 57.9% of the time and a perfect fourth-down percentage (2-of-2).

Remember 19-play, 10:26 drive that sealed a Football Team victory? Washington went 4-of-5 on third down and scored a touchdown on a fourth down attempt to cap off the game on that series. You can't win football games with that type of performance.

The Bucs now rank 25th in the NFL with a third down conversion percentage allowed of 42.7%.

