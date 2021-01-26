Report: Multiple Buccaneers Expected to be Healthy for Super Bowl

The latest injury updates for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers antricipate a healthy Antonio Brown (knee) at wide receiver and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) at safety for Feb. 7th's Super Bowl, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) are expected to return for the Kansas City Chiefs, Russini reported.

Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead underwent an MRI on his shoulder on Monday, ESPN's Jenna Laine added to Russini's report. That day, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said it was "way too early" to update Whitehead's injury and availability for the Super Bowl.

"We’ll wait and see," Arians exclaimed. "He’s a tough, tough guy and we’ll just have to take our time and see how it plays out.”

Before exiting the NFC Championship game shortly into the second half, Whitehead recorded five tackles and two forced fumbles. The second fumble was recovered by linebacker Devin White, whose 21-yard return set the Buccaneers up in scoring position and led to an eight-yard touchdown reception by tight end Cam Brate.

Brown and Winfield were unable to play against the Packers after suffering injuries in the lead-up to the NFC Championship. Brown exited the Divisional Round against the New Orleans Saints and did not participate in last week's practices. Winfield dealt with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for the game, but was ruled inactive after team warmups on Sunday.

In eight regular season games for Tampa Bay, Brown posted 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns this season. Winfield, the Bucs' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, tallied 64 tackles, three sacks, an interception, six defended passes, and two forced fumbles during his rookie regular season.