Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report: Brown Full, Five Players Limited

Antonio Brown was all systems go in practice on Thursday for the Buccaneers, and more injury updates.

Two players were added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report on Thursday ahead of Super Bowl LV: Tight end Cameron Brate and defensive tackle Steve McLendon. Brate, dealing with a back injury, was limited in practice, while McLendon (not injury related) did not participate.

In addition, wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) was bumped up from limited to full participation, indicating that he's on pace to return to the Buccaneers after missing the NFC Championship game.

You can find the Buccaneers and Chiefs' injury reports in their entirety below.

For the second day in a row, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) and Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) were limited in practice. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) was limited as well, which is typical.

Head coach Bruce Arians sounded optimistic about each limited player in a Thursday press conference, but stressed that Friday's practice will be telling for their game statuses.

“Yeah, they all worked today and looked good. Now it’s just a matter of do they swell tomorrow?" asked Arians. "We’ll monitor that in the training room, but they were active today and ran around pretty good.”

There were no updates to the Chiefs' injury report from Wednesday. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and left tackle Eric Fisher didn't practice for the second day in a row. Fisher is expected to miss the game with a torn Achilles. NFL Network reported on Thursday that wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore, both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, have tested negative for coronavirus throughout the week and are on pace to rejoin the Chiefs by the weekend.