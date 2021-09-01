Former Buccaneers TE Tanner Hudson Signs With 49ers Practice Squad

Preseason standout Tanner Hudson signed with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Tanner Hudson is signing with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, as reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic on Wednesday afternoon.

Hudson led the Buccaneers in receiving over the team's first two preseason games this year, hauling in ten passes for 122 yards with Tampa Bay's second and third-team units. A member of the Buccaneers since going undrafted in 2018, Hudson compiled five receptions for 67 yards in his red and pewter career.

Although he impressed with his hands this preseason and in the past, head coach Bruce Arians emphasized that Hudson needed to improve as a blocker this summer. That did not come to fruition, which led Hudson to be cut on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay kept three tight ends on its 53-man roster in Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard after cutdowns on Tuesday. According to Auman, the Buccaneers signed Deon Yelder and Codey McElroy to their practice squad on Wednesday.

