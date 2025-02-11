Buccaneers target Alabama standout linebacker in latest mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the offseason with a pressing need to address their linebacking corps, a situation that CBS Sports Writer Mike Renner highlighted in a recent mock draft.
According to his latest mock draft, Renner has projected the Buccaneers to select Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
"Jihaad Campbell is jumbo off-ball linebacker who's perfect for Todd Bowles' scheme. He can blitz like an edge rusher, which is the perfect skill to have for one of the NFL's blitz-heaviest defensive coordinators."
Campbell's presence in the Buccaneers front seven could provide an immediate impact, giving the Buccaneers another weapon to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.
During his time at Alabama, Campbell showcased his ability to be a disruptive force in multiple roles. He excelled in run support, displayed strong coverage skills, and, most notably, proved to be a dangerous pass rusher when given opportunities. His blend of athleticism and football IQ suggests he can step into an important role early in his NFL career.
The Buccaneers defense has long been built on pressure and physicality, and Campbell’s skill set aligns perfectly with that philosophy. With veterans like Lavonte David aging, adding a young and versatile linebacker could be a crucial move for Tampa Bay’s defensive longevity.
If the Buccaneers follow through on this projection, Campbell could be a game-changing addition, reinforcing a defense that thrives on disruption and aggression. His ability to impact all facets of the game makes him one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the draft.
Tampa Bay fans should keep a close eye on Campbell as the draft approaches, as he could be the next cornerstone of Bowles’ defensive masterpiece.
