Buccaneers target Georgia standout edge rusher in latest mock draft
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has never shied away from draft-day trades.
In a recent mock draft by Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus, the Buccaneers move back in the first round while still adding a high-upside defender. The Bucs trade the No. 19 overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the No. 26 pick and a third-round selection (No. 100).
Tampa Bay then selects Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, a physically gifted pass-rusher with the potential to develop into a game-changing defender.
Williams brings impressive size, strength, and versatility to the Buccaneers’ front seven, but he remains a work in progress as a pass-rusher. However, his ability to set the edge and contribute in run defense fills a major need.
Wasserman explains why the trade makes sense for Tampa Bay.
"Tampa Bay gains an extra pick from the Rams and picks up a versatile, high-ceiling player in Williams. While he still needs to develop as a pass-rusher, Williams would help a Buccaneers edge unit that had just one player grade above 60.0 in run defense last season."
This trade-down strategy allows Tampa Bay to gain an extra Day 2 pick while still securing a long-term defensive asset. Williams has the tools to thrive in Todd Bowles’ system, where his size and athleticism can be maximized in multiple roles. If he continues to develop his pass-rush repertoire, he could become a cornerstone player for the Buccaneers' defense.
By sacrificing a few spots in the first round, Tampa Bay strengthens both its present and future with this calculated move.
