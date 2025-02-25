Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers target Georgia standout edge rusher in latest mock draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could strengthen their defense by adding a top edge rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) celebrates after a tackle with linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has never shied away from draft-day trades.

In a recent mock draft by Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus, the Buccaneers move back in the first round while still adding a high-upside defender. The Bucs trade the No. 19 overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the No. 26 pick and a third-round selection (No. 100).

Tampa Bay then selects Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, a physically gifted pass-rusher with the potential to develop into a game-changing defender.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams and Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Williams brings impressive size, strength, and versatility to the Buccaneers’ front seven, but he remains a work in progress as a pass-rusher. However, his ability to set the edge and contribute in run defense fills a major need.

Wasserman explains why the trade makes sense for Tampa Bay.

"Tampa Bay gains an extra pick from the Rams and picks up a versatile, high-ceiling player in Williams. While he still needs to develop as a pass-rusher, Williams would help a Buccaneers edge unit that had just one player grade above 60.0 in run defense last season."

This trade-down strategy allows Tampa Bay to gain an extra Day 2 pick while still securing a long-term defensive asset. Williams has the tools to thrive in Todd Bowles’ system, where his size and athleticism can be maximized in multiple roles. If he continues to develop his pass-rush repertoire, he could become a cornerstone player for the Buccaneers' defense.

By sacrificing a few spots in the first round, Tampa Bay strengthens both its present and future with this calculated move.

