Buccaneers TE Cade Otton Scores Second TD Against Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trailing in the fourth quarter, but they've positioned themselves well to make a late push against the Atlanta Falcons.
During the two teams' first matchup this season, Tampa Bay collapsed and the Falcons secured an overtime victory. They're also in a position to close out the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.
However, in the absence of wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end Cade Otton has stepped up in a big way. He caught an early touchdown to give the squad a spark, and he's now caught a second pass from Baker Mayfield to help close the team's fourth quarter deficit.
The Buccaneers' defense is facing pressure as Atlanta has the ball with under four minutes to go and a chance at putting the game away. Mayfield has struggled without his two star receivers in the game, but he might be able to shake some magic if the defense can pull off a miracle.
READ MORE: Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Falcons in Week 8
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Falcons in Week 8
• Buccaneers Tumble In Week 8 Power Rankings After Tough Ravens Loss
• Buccaneers Linebacker Will Miss Rest of 2024 Regular Season
• MRI Results Confirm Injury for Buccaneers Star WR Mike Evans