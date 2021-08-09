Three Buccaneers Return to Practice on Monday

A starter and two depth pieces returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

A small handful of Buccaneers returned to the practice field at AdventHeath Training Center on Monday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic: Starting left tackle Donovan Smith and reserve outside linebackers Quinton Bell and Cam Gill.

Smith, a seventh-year pro, was absent from Tampa Bay's previous two practices for "personal reasons," per head coach Bruce Arians. Bell and Gill had not participated in practice since the middle of last week with undisclosed injuries.

Although attendance is being cleaned up across the roster, Tampa Bay is still without rookie offensive lineman Robert Hainsey and tight end Cameron Brate at this time, per numerous reports. Hainsey has missed five practices in a row with an undisclosed injury while Brate was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list at the beginning of training camp.

So long as health is not an issue, Arians shared on Monday that he plans on every member of the roster playing in Saturday's preseason-opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

