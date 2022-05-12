Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play against AFC powerhouse in primetime

The Bucs and Tom Brady are lined up to play the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl LV rematch in Week 4.

NFL schedules are set to be released tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. However, throughout the day there will be continuous leaks for certain matchups and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just found out they will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season.

READ MORE: First-round pick calls Buccaneers' "dirty" after NFL Draft

The Week 4 matchup pits the two Super Bowl LV teams against each other in a primetime showdown. We will get to see Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes, who has been heralded as the successor of best QB in the NFL, and Bucs' QB Tom Brady face each other at least one more time.

READ MORE: Kyle Trask not expected to compete for backup job in Tampa Bay this season

