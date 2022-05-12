Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play against Kansas City Chiefs in primetime

NFL schedules are set to be released tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. However, throughout the day there will be continuous leaks for certain matchups and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just found out they will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season.

The Week 4 matchup pits the two Super Bowl LV teams against each other in a primetime showdown. We will get to see Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes, who has been heralded as the successor of best QB in the NFL, and Bucs' QB Tom Brady face each other at least one more time.

