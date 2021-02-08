Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Earns Super Bowl MVP

It marks Tom Brady's fifth Super Bowl MVP award in his career, and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LV.

This is the fifth time that Brady has been named Super Bowl MVP, his previous four being earned with the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, and LI. Brady has now won seven Super Bowls during his 21 year NFL career.

Brady would complete 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, two to tight end and his former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, and the third to wide receiver Antonio Brown. The first connection with Gronkowski for six points marked Brady's first-ever first-quarter touchdown in his ten Super Bowl appearances.

His performance, paired with a dominant showing from the Buccaneers defense, led Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl championship, last winning the big game in 2002-03.

Brady finished his 2020 season with 5,694 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, including stats from the playoffs.

"This team is World Champions forever. No one can take it away from us," Brady said during the trophy ceremony. Asked about his future with the Buccaneers after reaching the Promised Land at 43 years old, Brady responded: "We're coming back. You already know that."