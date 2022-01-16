Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs Questionable to Return in Wild Card

Update No. 2: Despite previous reporting suggesting that Tristan Wirfs wouldn't return to play during the Wild Card round, the right tackle took the field near the end of the first half when the Buccaneers' offense regained possession following an Eagles' turnover on downs. Wirfs was noticeably limping between plays and struggled to get off the field after a third-down sack on the same drive.

Update: Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Tristan Wirfs suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's Wild Card matchup. It does not appear as though Wirfs will be able to return to play this week, per Howe.

On the first drive and fifth play of their Wild Card matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down with an ankle injury and was quickly deemed questionable to return by the team.

Josh Wells filled in at right tackle on the way to an opening-series Bucs touchdown, scored by running back Giovani Bernard from two yards out.

Wirfs, Tampa Bay's lone All-Pro selection this season, is a crucial member of the Buccaneers' offense who plays a big part in keeping quarterback Tom Brady clean. Through his two career seasons, after the Bucs selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Wirfs has only given up two sacks and 26 quarterback pressures across 33 regular-season games.

Brady took a shot to the lower body on the debut drive off of the left side of the offensive line, which resulted in a roughing the passer penalty called on Eagles' defensive end Derek Barnett.

This story will be updated as further details emerge.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.