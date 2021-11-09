Veteran WR Breshad Perriman Rejoins Buccaneers

A lot has happened since Breshad Perriman last suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but nevertheless, the two sides have rejoined forces, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perriman's arrival comes on the heels of Antonio Brown's ankle injury and Scotty Miller's awaited return from injured reserve. He provides the Bucs with depth in case there is a setback with one of the aforementioned players or in case a new injury develops with a different player. Bruce Arians confirmed earlier in the week that Brown is still in a walking boot, which is obviously not good news. Miller has been designated to return from injured reserve, but there is still a 21 day-window in which the Bucs can evaluate his status, meaning he isn't guaranteed to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

The sixth-year receiver was cut by the Chicago Bears two days ago. He had the best statistical season of his career with the Bucs back in 2019. Perriman set career-highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. His average of 17.9 yards per catch are the second-highest mark of his career, as well.

Tampa Bay did not re-sign him after the 2019 season. Perriman ended up signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the New York Jets, where he recorded 30 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns on 60 targets through 12 games. The Lions signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal back in March, but released the former UCF Golden Knight on August 30. The Bears then picked him up on September 6, but released Perriman before he could record an offensive snap.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.