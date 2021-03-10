Buccaneers: What Would Vita Vea's Fifth-Year Option Look Like?

The NFL has released figures on upcoming fifth-year options, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has emerged as a future bargain thanks to the numbers.

After the 2021 salary cap was finalized on Wednesday morning, the NFL also released figures for the franchise and transition tag as well as future club options for former first-round picks.

The fifth-year option salaries will be based on performance, should they be picked up. Players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft are eligible to have such options picked up by their teams, with the deadline falling on May 3 to exercise it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be left with a choice: To pick up, or not pick up, defensive tackle Vita Vea's fifth-year option for the 2022 season. Based on the figures reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network above, Vea would be on the hook for a $8.53 million salary that year should the Buccaneers deploy the option as he currently has not earned Pro Bowl honors.

If Vea were to make the Pro Bowl in 2021, his salary would bump up to $11.76 million in 2022. Based on current defensive tackle salaries, Vea's option would rank No. 13 at his position following a Pro Bowl appearance and No. 21 without one.

Vea has proven himself as one of the more disruptive nose tackles in the NFL when he's healthy, considered the No. 2 interior defensive line by Pro Football Focus through the first five weeks of the 2020 season before fracturing his ankle. Vea returned to play in a limited role in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl.

Including the postseason, Vea compiled 11 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a disruptive 21 quarterback pressures (PFF) in seven appearances.

Tampa Bay probably won't make a decision about Vea's option until after free agency, with several important players still set to hit the market and a tight cap table to work with. But when that time comes, the Buccaneers will certainly have an intriguing course of action in regards to Vea's long-term status with the team in front of them.