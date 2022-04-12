Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers voluntary workouts underway

Buccaneers’ players that want to attend voluntary workouts are now permitted to due so.

Phase 1 of the NFL voluntary workouts are underway for 6 NFL teams that enter the off-season with new head coaches, including the Buccaneers.

Each NFL team is awarded a nine-week voluntary workout period, where players are able to come in voluntarily to their respective organizations and work out and condition themselves for the upcoming season.

Phase One of the voluntary off-season program consists of limited activities over the first two weeks of the total nine-week period. Those activities are limited to meetings, rehab, and strength and conditioning. 

Teams can start installing playbooks, working on getting healthy, and improving their overall attributes that contribute to their level of play on the field.

The Bucs are one of six teams that are able to begin Phase One of these workouts early and many familiar and new faces showed up to start the off-season.

It looks like the Bucs are excited to get the season underway. You can view the whole gallery via the team’s official website here:

https://www.buccaneers.com/photos/bucs-arrival-photos-2022-offseason-phase-one-gallery#1f162981-650a-49cb-9dc7-886475d0c8da

USATSI_16581395
