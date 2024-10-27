Buccaneers vs. Falcons Week 8 First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for revenge on creamsicle day against the Atlanta Falcons. These two met just three weeks ago in a game that Tampa Bay should have won if not for a face mask that wasn't called and a walk-off touchdown for the Falcons. They now get a chance to right that heartbreaker and take control of the NFC South.
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: QB Michael Pratt, WR Mike Evans, DB Tykee Smith, OLB Jose Ramirez, OL Royce Newman, DL Greg Gaines
- Falcons' Inactives: RB Jase McClellan, S Justin Simmons, ILB Troy Anderson, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker, DL Kentavius Street
1st Quarter:
- The Bucs win the coin toss and have elected to receive the opening kickoff.
- Rachaad White picks up eight yards on first down and then rushes for a first but he appears to fumble the ball and Atlanta recovers. The play is under review.
- The ruling on the field stands and the Falcons will take over at the Bucs' 43-yard line.
- Third and three upcoming for the Falcons after a 7 yard pass from Cousins to London.
- Cousins' third-down pass is incomplete and they will go for it on fourth down.
- Cousins finds Kyle Pitts for a 36-yard touchdown on fourth down and the Falcons take an early 7-0 lead over the Buccaneers.
- Baker connects with Bucky Irving for a gain of 8 yards on first down and then he picks up the first down with a gain of 2 yards.
- After a medium gain on first down, Irving catches a pass that goes for a loss of three to bring up 3rd and 8.
- Baker finds Cade Otton for a gain of 7 yards and the Bucs will go for it on fourth down. Baker keeps it and picks up the conversion to bring up a first down.
- Bucky Irving with some nice moves picks up 15 yards for another first down.
- After short gains on first and second down it will be 3rd and 4 for the Bucs.
- Rachaad White rushes the ball for a gain of 4 yards, good enough for a first down. Bucs are just outside the red zone.
- Bucky Irving takes the first down carry for a gain of 9 and then makes a nice cut to pick up another first down with a gain of 8 yards. First and goal at the seven.
- It will be third and goal from the Falcons' 5-yard line.
- Baker connects with Cade Otton for a 5-yard touchdown and the Bucs have evened the game up at 7 with the Falcons.
- Cousins connects with a wide open Darnell Mooney who takes it 28 yards for a first down.
- Third and 8 upcoming for the Falcons after an incompletion on second down.
- Cousins' third-down pass is incomplete as Todd Bowles sends the house and the Falcons will be forced to punt.
- Baker finds Cade Otton for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.
- Baker finds Sean Tucker underneath for a gain of 12 yards and another first down.
