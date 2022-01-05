Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Wednesday Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers released the first injury reports of the week and boy, Tampa Bay's report is a long one.

15 players long, to be exact.

There were a few names and statuses on Wednesday's report that weren't much of a surprise. The fact that Shaquil Barrett, Antonio Brown, Jason Pierre-Paul, and even Ronald Jones II didn't practice was kind of expected. Barrett and JPP are done for the regular season at minimum and Jones hurt his ankle during the Jets game and did not return.

And then of course, Brown has his whole situation currently going on.

The names and statuses that did surprise on Wednesday were those of Ryan Jensen, Rashard Robinson, and even Mike Edwards to an extent. Jensen and Robinson were both held out of practice with various ailments while Edwards was a limited participant. Those names will definitely be monitored as the week presses on.

The good news is Sean Murphy-Bunting was a full participant after leaving Sunday's game early, himself. Richard Sherman was a limited participant, which is encouraging, but his Friday status will be much more telling.

Everyone else was either a full participant or limited, which puts them on track to play, but doesn't guarantee anything.

Carolina's report is much smaller, but it's just about as impactful. Five of the six named players did not practice Wednesday and a few of them are rather important players in Robby Anderson, Stephon Gilmore, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Shi Smith. We'll see how things progress for them over the coming days.

C.J. Henderson was limited, so he has a chance to play Sunday.

