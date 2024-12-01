Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Week 13 First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the second half of their season started off in a positive way defeating the New York Giants 30-7 just a week ago but they will now have a tougher test on their hands as they head to Charlotte to take on divisional foe the Carolina Panthers.
The two teams are eerily familiar with one another due to former Bucs' offensive coordinator Dave Canales taking the Panthers' head coaching gig this offseason. The Buccaneers need to do everything in their power to come away with a victory in this one as it is increasingly becoming "must-win" for the Bucs on a weekly basis.
Stick with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DB Tykee Smith, CB Tyrek Funderburk, TE Devin Culp, DL Earnest Brown IV
- Panthers' Inactives: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, WR Jalen Coker, S Jammie Robinson, CB Shemar Bartholomew, CB Akayleb Evans, OL Jarrett Kingston, DT Jaden Crumedy
1st Quarter:
- The Panthers will begin the game with the ball and the Buccaneers will receive the second half kickoff.
- Bryce Young opens the game up with a five yard pass to Xavier Legette and then throws an incompletion to Felipe Franks to bring up third down.
- Young's third-down pass is incomplete and the Panthers will be forced to punt.
- Rachaad White starts the game off with a six-yard run for the Bucs and then Baker is sacked for a loss of five to bring up third and long.
- Mayfield's third-down pass is incomplete to Mike Evans and the Bucs will be forced to punt the ball immediately back to the Panthers.
- Chuba Hubbard rushes for a gain of five and then a gain of two to bring up third and three.
- On 3rd and 3, Young scrambles for a gain of two yards but is short of the first down by a yard. The Panthers will punt for the second time today.
- Rachaad White finds some room inside and scampers for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.
- Baker connects with Sterling Shepard for a gain of 21 yards and another first down.
- Bucky Irving gets his first touch of the game and is able to turn it into a gain of 11 yards and another Bucs' first down.
- Irving picks up four on the ground, and then picks up another two to bring up third and four.
- On 3rd and 4, White gains three yards and it will be fourth and one for the Bucs at the Panthers' 11-yard line.
- The Bucs decide to go for it and White converts the fourth down conversion with a two-yard rush to bring up first and goal.
- Irving rushes for five yards on first down, and then Baker's pass is incomplete on second to bring up third and goal from the Panthers' 4-yard line.
- Pass interference on the Panthers will give the Bucs first and goal from the one.
- Irving rushes for a loss of one but Baker finds Mike Evans on the next play for a 2-yard touchdown and the Buccaneers take a 7-0 lead over the Panthers.
- Young finds Jonathon Brooks out of the backfield and he takes 18 yards for a first down.
- Young connects with Legette for a gain of 13 yards and another first down.
- Young finds David Moore for a gain of 7 yards to bring up 3rd and 3.
- Hubbard takes the handoff for a gain of two yards to bring up fourth and one for the Panthers.
- Eddie Pineiro comes on for the field goal attempt and his 47-yard FG is GOOD and the Panthers trail the Bucs 7-3.
-
