Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Week 17 Second Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding on for dear life to their playoff hopes after dropping a game in which they should of won in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys. With the Falcons winning last week against the Giants, the Bucs will now need to win-out through the rest of their two regular season games and hope that the Falcons drop at least one of their final two in order to claim their fourth straight NFC South title.
Before those scenarios can come into the play, the Bucs must first win their Week 17 matchup as they return home to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers and former offensive coordinator Dave Canales in the second matchup of the season between the two. In the first matchup, the Panthers fought hard and likely should have won the game if not for a heroic play from Anthony Nelson who forced an OT fumble from Panthers' running back Chuba Hubbard.
While the Buccaneers are getting healthier, they still are dealing with a few injuries while the same issues that have plagued them all season continue to persist. Meanwhile, the Panthers are dealing with injury issues of their own as they will be without two stars on each side of the ball in running back Chuba Hubbard and cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of today's Week 17 rematch between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.
PREGAME:
- Buccaneers' Inactives: OLB Shaquil Barrett, G Royce Newman, TE Cade Otton, QB Michael Pratt, OLB Jose Ramirez, WR Sterling Shepard, S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Panthers' Inactives: CB Jaycee Horn, WR Deven Thompkins, QB Jack Plummer, S Jordan Fuller, LB Josey Jewell, OT Taylor Moton
1st Quarter:
- The Buccaneers begin the game with the ball and the Panthers will receive the second half kickoff.
- Bucky Irving gets the first carry and takes it six yards.
- On second down, Irving rushes for a gain of 10 yards and a first down.
- Mayfield connects with Mike Evans for his first pass of the game for nine yards.
- Irving finds some room up the middle and rushes for a gain of 12 yards and another first down.
- Mayfield connects with Payne Durham for a gain of 31 yards down to the Panthers' 2-yard line.
- Baker finds Evans for the two-yard touchdown grab and the Bucs take an early 7-0 lead over the Panthers.
- Blackshear rushes for a gain of five on first down for the Panthers.
- Bryce Young completes his fist pass to Adam Thielen for a gain of 31 yards and a first down.
- Young completes a pass to Jalen Coker for a gain of 15 yards and another first down.
- Young finds Thielen in the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown and the Panthers have tied the game up with the Bucs 7-7.
- Baker connects with Evans for a gain of 20 yards and a first down.
- Irving rushes for a gain of four, and then Baker finds Irving for a gain of five to bring up third and one.
- On 3rd and 1, Irving rushes for a gain of three and the first down.
- Mayfield connects with Devin Culp for a gain of 25 yards and another first down.
- Irving rushes for a loss of four yards.
- White gets his first carry of the game and picks up seven yards to bring up third and seven.
- Mayfield connects with Culp for a gain of 17 yards and a first down to the Panthers' 2-yard line.
- On third and goal, Baker is sacked for a loss of two yards and it will be fourth and goal from the five for the Bucs.
- McLaughlin comes on for the field goal attempt and the 23-yarder is GOOD. Bucs take a 10-7 lead over the Panthers.
- On 3rd and 9, Young is sacked by Calijah Kancey for a loss of 10 and the Panthers will be forced to punt.
- End of the first quarter, the Buccaneers lead the Panthers 10-7.
2nd Quarter:
-
