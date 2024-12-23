Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to maintain ahold of the NFC South as they take on the Dallas Cowboys from Jerry's World. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Giants today and a win against the Cowboys would allow the Buccaneers to keep up their momentum as they head for the NFC South crown with two game remaining following tonight's matchup.
The Buccaneers' offense has been on fire all season and they would love for things to carry over here in Week 16 against a Cowboys' team that has officially been eliminated from playoff contention. Despite not having the type of year they imagined coming into the season, the Cowboys have picked it up as of late as they try and play spoiler the rest of the way through.
The Bucs' defense hasn't quite lived up to the normal hype that surrounds it, but over the past few games we have seen them return a bit towards the mean despite multiple injuries on the backend.
Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of tonight's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.
PREGAME:
- Buccaneers’ Inactives: LB K.J. Britt, DL Earnest Brown, G Royce Newman, TE Cade Otton, OLB Jose Ramirez, S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Cowboys’ Inactives: RB Deuce Vaughn, G T.J. Bass, WR Jalen Brooks, DE Tyrus Wheat, DT Justin Rogers, LB Eric Kendricks, S Juanyeh Thomas
1st Quarter:
- The Cowboys win the toss and elect to receive the opening kickoff. The Bucs will get the ball to start the second half.
-
