Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys First Quarter Live Game Updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to keep their winning ways alive as they face off against the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium.

Caleb Skinner

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after a 54-yard run in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after a 54-yard run in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to maintain ahold of the NFC South as they take on the Dallas Cowboys from Jerry's World. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Giants today and a win against the Cowboys would allow the Buccaneers to keep up their momentum as they head for the NFC South crown with two game remaining following tonight's matchup.

The Buccaneers' offense has been on fire all season and they would love for things to carry over here in Week 16 against a Cowboys' team that has officially been eliminated from playoff contention. Despite not having the type of year they imagined coming into the season, the Cowboys have picked it up as of late as they try and play spoiler the rest of the way through.

The Bucs' defense hasn't quite lived up to the normal hype that surrounds it, but over the past few games we have seen them return a bit towards the mean despite multiple injuries on the backend.

Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of tonight's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Division Rival Atlanta Falcons Expected to Move On From Kirk Cousins

PREGAME:

- Buccaneers’ Inactives: LB K.J. Britt, DL Earnest Brown, G Royce Newman, TE Cade Otton, OLB Jose Ramirez, S Antoine Winfield Jr.

- Cowboys’ Inactives: RB Deuce Vaughn, G T.J. Bass, WR Jalen Brooks, DE Tyrus Wheat, DT Justin Rogers, LB Eric Kendricks, S Juanyeh Thomas

1st Quarter:

- The Cowboys win the toss and elect to receive the opening kickoff. The Bucs will get the ball to start the second half.

-

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Former Bucs QB Tom Brady Names His Top 5 NFL Teams Ahead of Week 16

• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Cowboys

• Is Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin A Franchise Tag Candidate in 2025?

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Addresses Head Coaching Candidate Rumors

Published |Modified
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News