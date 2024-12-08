Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Second Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to keep their winning ways alive when they host the Las Vegas Raiders from Raymond James Stadium in Week 14.
The Bucs are coming off a hard fought victory over the Carolina Panthers but will need to not walk into this game like they did last week. The Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL and are vying for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft but they will fight. Las Vegas doesn't have a ton of playmakers but it will be important for the Buccaneers to focus on Maxx Crosby on the defensive side of the ball and rookie tight end Brock Bowers on the offensive side.
The Bucs are still dealing with a number of injuries on the defensive side of the ball and will turn to Vi Jones to try and help slow down Bowers with both K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell on the sidelines with injury.
Stick with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: LB K.J. Britt, DL Earnest Brown, TE Devin Culp, S Mike Edwards, CB Josh Hayes, LB J.J. Russell, OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
- Raiders' Inactives: RB Zamir White, RB Alexander Mattison, CB Nate Hobbs, G Cody Whitehair, TE Justin Shorter, DE Janarius Robinson
1st Quarter:
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. Las Vegas will receive the second half kickoff.
- Baker finds Jalen McMillan for a gain of six for the first play of the game.
- On 3rd and 1, Rachaad White picks up the first down with a gain of four yards.
- Baker finds Mike Evans for a gain of 15 yards and another first down.
- Baker connects with Sterling Shepard for a gain of nine yards and another first down.
- On 3rd and 8, Baker finds Evans for a gain of seven yards to bring up fourth and one. The Bucs will go for it.
- Rachaad White finds room up the middle for a gain of 7 yards and picks up the first down.
- Baker finds Bucky Irving for a gain of 15 yards and another first down.
- Baker connects with McMillan for a 15-yard touchdown and the Buccaneers take a 7-0 lead over the Raiders.
- On 3rd and 10, Lavonte David comes away with a sack on Aidan O'Connell for a loss of ten yards and the Raiders will be forced to punt.
- Baker connects with Cade Otton who hurdles a defender and picks up 20 yards and a first down.
- White picks up another first down with a gain of 13 yards.
- White rushes for a gain of 12 yards and another first down to bring up first and goal from the five.
- Baker finds Rachaad White underneath for a five-yard touchdown and the Buccaneers take a 14-0 lead over the Raiders.
- O'Connell finds Jakobi Meyers for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.
- Personal foul for a blindside block on the Raiders will back them up 15 yards to bring up 2nd and 21.
- On 3rd and 21, O'Connell finds Meyers for a gain of 9 yards and the Raiders will punt.
- On 3rd and 11, Baker finds Shepard for a gain of 18 yards and a first down.
- At the end of the first quarter, the Buccaneers lead the Raiders 14-0.
2nd Quarter:
