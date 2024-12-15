Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a one-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons for the top spot in the NFC South but will need a strong finish to round out the regular season if they hope to make the playoffs. The Bucs are on a three-game winning streak and will now head West to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Buccaneers are dealing with a multitude of injuries, mainly on the defensive side of the ball, and will need to come together on that side if they plan to stop the efficient Chargers' offense. The Bucs' offense has looked great this season behind one of the best run games in the league and will have to be creative in this one as the Chargers boast one of the NFL's best defenses headed by a formidable defensive line and elite playmaker on the backend in Derwin James.
Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of today's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.
READ MORE: Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Chargers
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: S Mike Edwards, S Antoine Winfield Jr., OLB Jose Ramirez, LB K.J. Britt, OL Royce Newman, TE Devin Culp, DL Earnest Brown IV
- Chargers' Inactives: QB Easton Stick, LB Denzel Perryman, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Jordan McFadden, TE Will Dissly, DL Justin Eboigbe
1st Quarter:
- The Buccaneers win the coin toss and elect to receive. The Chargers will start the second half with the ball.
- Rachaad White gets the first snap of the game and rushes for a gain of two.
- Mayfield connects with Jalen McMillan for a gain of 19 yards and a first down.
- White rushes for a gain of five, and then Mayfield finds Cade Otton for a gain of 11 yards and another first down.
- Baker connects with Mike Evans for a gain of seven yards, and then Baker finds Jalen McMillan for 26 yards for the score. Bucs take an early 7-0 lead over the Chargers.
- Herbert opens the game with a seven yard pass to Ladd McConkey.
- Herbert finds McConkey again for 13 yards and a first down.
- Herbert connects with Jonston for a gain of 13 yards and another first down.
- Gus Edwards rushes for the first time today for a gain of 8 yards, and then picks up a first down with a gain of four.
-
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles' Son Enters Transfer Portal from Georgia Bulldogs
• Buccaneers Post-College Football Regular Season Mock Draft Round-Up