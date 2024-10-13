Buccaneers vs. Saints First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker last week in their first division game of the year against the Atlanta Falcons - a game in which the Bucs had multiple instances to ice the game away and walk away with a victory.
The Bucs won't be hanging their heads as they face another division rival in the New Orleans Saints who are without starting quarterback, Derek Carr, opening the door for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler to show what he can do.
Tampa Bay received some players back after being bitten by the injury bug, but will be without starting center Graham Barton and starting running back Rachaad White. Stick with us here at BucsGameday for up-to-the-minute live game updates between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: RB Rachaad White, WR Trey Palmer, WR Kameron Johnson, DB Christian Izien, C Graham Barton, TE Devin Culp
- Saints' Inactives: QB Derek Carr, TE Taysom Hill, LB Pete Werner, RB Kendre Miller, C/G Cesar Ruiz, G Lucas Patrick, DT Khristian Boyd
1st Quarter:
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will receive the opening kickoff after winning the toss. The Saints will receive the second half kickoff.
- Mayfield connects with Mike Evans right off the bat for a gain of 12 yards and a first down.
- False start on Wirfs will back the Bucs up to 1st and 15.
- Mayfield finds Godwin for a gain of 8 yards and that is followed up with a two yard rush by Bucky Irving to bring up 3rd and 5.
- Baker connects with Godwin again for a gain of 7 yards and a first down.
- Baker finds Sterling Shepard for a gain of 9 yards and that is followed up with a 22-yard pass and catch from Baker to Evans for another Bucs' first down and into the red zone.
- Bucky Irving finds some room outside for a gain of 15 yards and another first down. First and goal for the Bucs from the Saints' 4-yard line.
- Baker connects with Chris Godwin for a 4-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead over the Saints.
- Rattler's first NFL pass finds Johnson for a gain of 27 yards and a first down.
- Rattler bobbles the snap and recovers it for a loss on the play. 2nd and 15.
- Rattler's pass hits Chris Olave and he appears to drop it, but the ruling on the field is a fumble recovered by Antoine Winfield Jr. who takes it to the house for a touchdown. The play on the field is under review.
