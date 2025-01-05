Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Week 18 Second Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a bit of luck in Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive. They got just that after dismantling the Panthers and the Falcons losing in overtime to the Commanders. The events of Week 17 vaulted the Bucs back into first place of the NFC South and with a win today against the New Orleans Saints they would lock up their fifth straight playoff berth.
The Buccaneers have had a whirlwind of a season with the offense becoming this team's backbone while the defense has struggled - albeit this has somewhat been improved over the second half in the season. The Bucs will need to rely on their offense again today to put up points, however, the defense, despite being down multiple players due to injury, will have an opportunity to dominate itself with the Saints missing multiple key guys including Derek Carr, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara.
Tampa Bay will want to have a strong showing no matter who is playing for the Saints. Taking care of business and controlling their own destiny is all they have to do today and we will see if they are able to carry over the momentum from last week's dismantling of the Carolina Panthers.
Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of today's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.
PREGAME:
- Buccaneers' Inactives: WR Kameron Johnson, S Antoine Winfield Jr., OLB Jose Ramirez, CB Jamel Dean, OL Royce Newman, TE Cade Otton, DL C.J. Brewer
- Saints' Inactives: QB Derek Carr, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Pete Werner, RB Kendre Miller, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Mason Tipton, DT Khristian Boyd
1st Quarter:
- New Orleans has won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The Bucs will receive the second half.
- Rattler rolls out for his first pass of the game and it is incomplete.
- Rattler connects with Wilson for a gain of seven, and on third and three, Mims picks up the first down with a gain of six.
- Rattler finds Johnson for a gain of 19 yards and another first down.
- A short throw and a run of 12 yards by Edwards-Helaire gives the Saints another first down.
- On 3rd and 2, Valdes-Scantling is tackled for a loss of two to bring up fourth down. Saints will send on the field goal unity.
- Grupe's 35-yard FG is GOOD and the Saints take an early 3-0 lead over the Buccaneers.
- Baker opens the first Bucs' drive with a two yard pass to Bucky Irving.
- Baker connects with Jalen McMillan for a gain of 14 yards and a first down.
- On 3rd and 4, Baker finds Devin Culp in traffic for a gain of 16 yards and another first down.
- On 3rd and 11, Baker's pass is complete to McMillan for no gain and the Bucs will be forced to punt.
- A running into the kicker will give the Bucs five yards to bring up fourth and five. The Bucs now decide to send McLaughlin on for the field goal attempt.
- McLaughlin's 52-yard FG is GOOD and the Buccaneers have tied the game up with the Saints 3-3.
- Offsides on Logan Hall will give the Saints five free yards, first and five.
- False start on the Saints will back them up five yards, second and nine.
- On 3rd and 9, Rattler completes a pass to Johnson for a gain of 15 yards and a first down.
- Rattler finds Valdes-Scantling for a gain of 14 yards and another first down.
- Ineligible man downfield will back the Saints up five yards, 2nd and 14.
- Holding on Lavonte David will give the Saints five yards and an automatic first down.
- At the end of the first quarter, the Buccaneers and Saints are tied 3-3.
2nd Quarter:
-
