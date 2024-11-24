Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of ground to make up in the second half of the season if they want to have any outside hope of making the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Fortunately for the Bucs, they have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league and it all gets underway today as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants.
The Buccaneers will have a host of players back after being out with injury including star wide receiver Mike Evans and starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum. However, they will be absent their All-Pro left tackle, Tristan Wirfs.
The Giants made a quarterback change after benching then releasing Daniel Jones, so the offense will feature Tommy DeVito, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Malik Nabers. The Giants' front seven is one of the best in the league and it will be imperative that the Buccaneers control the line of scrimmage to allow Baker and company to go to work.
Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of today's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.
READ MORE: Bucs WR Mike Evans' Difficult Path To 1,000 Yards Starts Against The Giants
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: DL Earnest Brown, TE Devin Culp, CB Tyrek Funderburk, OLB Jose Ramirez, S Tykee Smith, T Tristan Wirfs
- Giants' Inactives: S Anthony Johnson, CB Tre Hawkins III, G Jake Kubas, DL Jordon Riley, QB Tim Boyle
1st Quarter:
- The Giants win the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tampa Bay will begin the game with the ball.
- Mayfield finds Sterling Shepard for a gain of 7 yards to bring up third and three.
- Mayfield connects with Jalen McMillan for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.
- Mayfield hits Mike Evans for a gain of nine yards, and then Rachaad White rushes for a loss of one to bring up third and two.
- White rushes for a gain of seven yards and picks up the first down.
- Mayfield dumps it off to Bucky Irving for a gain of eight yards to bring up third and one.
- Sean Tucker rushes for no gain and it will be fourth and one.
- The Bucs go for it and Tucker picks up the fourth down conversion with a pick up of three.
- White rushes for a gain of 8 yards and another first down on second down.
- Mayfield locates Irving short and he takes ift 14 yards to the Giants' 1-yard line.
- Sean Tucker rushes it into the end zone from one yard out and the Buccaneers take an early 7-0 lead over the Giants.
- Tyrone Tracy rushes for a gain of 16 yards and a first down.
- On 3rd and 8, Calijah Kancey comes away with the sack on DeVito and the Giants will be forced to punt.
- Mayfield connects with Evans for 13 yards and a first down.
- Irving rushes for a gain of four, and then no gain on second down will bring up third and six.
- Mayfield's third-down pass is incomplete and the Bucs will be forced to punt for the first time today.
-
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Giants
• NFL Insider Links 8x Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Bill Belichick to Buccaneers
• Buccaneers Defense Still Among League's Worst After Bye Week
• Buccaneers Take Freaky Athletic Edge Rusher in Latest ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft