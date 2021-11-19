Buccaneers vs. Giants Friday Injury Report: Gronk Should Play, Nacho Limited

The Buccaneers released the second round of injury reports ahead of Monday's contest with the Giants and there were new developments for both teams.

You can find both reports and a breakdown for each one below.

Tom Brady was added to Friday's report, but it's only because the Bucs gave him the day off. Dee Delaney was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant, which has him on track to play Monday. Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded from a full participant to a limited participant, but that could be due to the multiple injuries he's dealing with. Regardless, his Saturday status will be something to monitor. Steve McLendon was added because of his rest day, as well.

The biggest developments from the Bucs' side of things comes with both good news and somewhat-bad news. The good news is that Rob Gronkowski practiced in full for the second straight day. He appears to be fully recovered from the ribs injury he suffered in Week 3, but at the same time, the Bucs rushed him back into the fold against the Saints. We'll see if anything flares up again.

The bad news is that Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who is expected to fulfill most of Vita Vea's duties, was added to the injury report. He was a limited participant, which is kind of encouraging because at least he practiced to some degree. But much like JPP, Nacho's Saturday status will be one to look for.

When it comes to the Giants, Kaden Smith was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant. Logan Ryan was added as a non-participant after testing positive for COVID-19, but he is asymptomatic and vaccinated, so he will be able to play if he produces a second negative test in the remaining time that makes up 24 hours since his last negative test. But at the same time, Joe Judge said the team is preparing to place Ryan on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"We are still waiting for some official test results in terms of the long-term ones," Judge told reporters Friday. "He wouldn't be completely ruled out at this point for the game. We have to wait and see for the test results coming up. Right now, we're getting ready to place him on the COVID/IR just to go ahead and create the spot for movement-wise."

Outside of those developments, it looks like Saquon Barkely is in line to play after receiving a "substantial workload" during Friday's practice.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.