Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) welcome the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) to Raymond James Stadium in a pivotal NFC matchup for both teams as they look to gain some ground in their respective divisions as they make a push for playoff contention.
The 49ers are finally starting to get healthy with Christian McCaffrey making his 2024 debut and the Bucs' defense will have to find a way to make sure all their bases are covered against a lethal offensive attack headed by head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Bucs' offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, will look to keep things rolling without his two star playmakers but with Liam Coen's creativity, a healthy Jalen McMillan, and safety blanket Cade Otton the offense should be able to move the ball against an above average defense.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: DL Earnest Brown, TE Devin Culp, WR Mike Evans, LB Antonio Grier, G Royce Newman, OLB Jose Ramirez, S Tykee Smith
- 49ers' Inactives: QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Chris Conley, DL Kevin Givens, OL Ben Bartch, CB Charvarius Ward, TE Brayden Willis
1st Quarter:
-
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Gives Update on His Recovery Timeline
• Is Buccaneers Tight End Cade Otton the Savior Of the Season?
• Buccaneers Offense and Defense Miles Apart in Statistical Rankings Ahead of Week 10
• Buccaneers Make $10k Donation to Family of Baker Mayfield Fan Who Died in Accident