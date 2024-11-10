Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Game Updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look for a pivotal NFC win as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers from Raymond James Stadium.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) welcome the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) to Raymond James Stadium in a pivotal NFC matchup for both teams as they look to gain some ground in their respective divisions as they make a push for playoff contention.

The 49ers are finally starting to get healthy with Christian McCaffrey making his 2024 debut and the Bucs' defense will have to find a way to make sure all their bases are covered against a lethal offensive attack headed by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The Bucs' offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, will look to keep things rolling without his two star playmakers but with Liam Coen's creativity, a healthy Jalen McMillan, and safety blanket Cade Otton the offense should be able to move the ball against an above average defense.

- Bucs' Inactives: DL Earnest Brown, TE Devin Culp, WR Mike Evans, LB Antonio Grier, G Royce Newman, OLB Jose Ramirez, S Tykee Smith

- 49ers' Inactives: QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Chris Conley, DL Kevin Givens, OL Ben Bartch, CB Charvarius Ward, TE Brayden Willis

1st Quarter:

Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

