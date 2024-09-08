Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders 2nd Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their 2024 season facing off against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders will be bringing in a whole new era with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Buccaneers will be bringing in the complete opposite — running things back from their 2023 season.
PREGAME:
1st Quarter:
- The Buccaneers win the toss and choose to receive the opening kickoff. Baker Mayfield and company will begin with the ball.
- White picks up five yards on a first down run and follows it up with a gain of five yards. Third and one for the Bucs.
- Baker had McMillan wide open but overthrew him. Illegal use of hands on Washington gives Tampa Bay a first down.
- Baker finds Chris Godwin for a gain of 11 yards and another Bucs’ first down.
- Baker had Jalen McMillan wide open but the rookie is unable to come down with it on third down.
- McLaughlin comes on for the 56-yard attempt and drills it. The Buccaneers lead the Commanders 3-0.
- Jayden Daniels first pass is behind the line of scrimmage and is a fumble that goes for a loss of 15 yards.
- Daniels scrambles for a gain of four yards on third down and the Commanders will punt.
- Trey Palmer takes the punt for a gain of 14 yards and the Bucs will take over at their own 38-yard line.
- Baker finds Mike Evans for an easy first down pick up with a gain of 13 yards.
- Baker’s second down pass is almost intercepted by Benjamin St.-Juste, it’ll be third down for Tampa Bay.
- Too many men on the field is called on the Commanders and it’s third down and six for the Bucs.
- Baker finds Mike Evans for a gain of 24 yards and a first down.
- Holding on Trey Palmer will bring the ball back ten yards for the Bucs. 2nd and 15 for the Bucs.
- Baker tries to scramble on third and long and picks up 8 yards on the ground. 4th and five for the Bucs.
- McLaughlin’s 34-yard FG attempt is good and the Bucs extend their lead over the Commanders 6-0.
- Daniels escapes pressure and rushes for a gain of 9 yards and a first down.
- No contain allows Daniels to scramble on third down for a gain of 17 yards and a Commanders’ first down.
- Robinson catches the ball out of the backfield on third down for a first, but a block in the back will bring the ball back. Third and three for the Commanders.
- Daniels third down pass is incomplete intended for Zaccheaus and the Commanders will attempt a 47-yard FG.
- Cade York’s FG attempt is NO GOOD and the Buccaneers lead stays at 6-0.
- At the end of the first quarter the Buccaneers lead the Commanders 6-0.
2nd Quarter:
- Baker Mayfield connects with Chris Godwin for a first down after back-to-back false starts.
- Baker finds Trey Palmer for a gain of 19 yards and a Bucs’ first down.
