Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders Wild Card Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached the playoffs for a fifth straight season and clinched the NFC South for a fourth consecutive season. Now that the postseason is in hand the Buccaneers' focus now turns towards the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoff.
The Bucs and the Commanders both posses elite offenses and have middling defenses so this one is sure to be an offensive masterclass. The Buccaneers are finally getting around to being fully healthy while the Commanders are also doing the same as both teams look to make a playoff run.
Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of tonight's Wild Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders.
READ MORE: Tony Dungy Shares Unusual Opinion on Buccaneers Aiding Mike Evans’ Streak
PREGAME:
- Buccaneers’ Inactives: DL C.J. Brewer, TE Devin Culp, WR Kameron Johnson, WR Tanner Knue, S Ryan Neal, G Royce Newman, OLB Jose Ramirez
- Commanders’ Inactives: WR K.J. Osborn, QB Jeff Driskel, S Darrick Forrest, CB Michael Davis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Dominque Hampton, G Chris Paul
1st Quarter:
-
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• National Media Makes Picks For Buccaneers vs. Commanders Wild Card Game
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How Buccaneers Can Beat Commanders in Wild Card Round
• Ex-Bucs QB Tom Brady Using Influence to Lure Ben Johnson to Raiders
• Tampa Bay Has One Big Advantage in Buccaneers-Commanders Wild Card Game