Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team: Thursday Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some mixed news regarding injuries in the secondary on Thursday. Cornerback Dee Delaney practiced in full for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, but cornerback Rashard Robinson was downgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday with what's being listed as a hamstring issue.

The Week 10 injury report is provided via the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

Delaney's upgrade pretty much locks him in for Sunday unless there is a major setback. On the flipside, Robinson is trending in the opposite direction. Friday's practice will obviously give us another clue as to whether or not Robinson plays against the Washington Football Team, but don't be surprised if he's given the "game-time decision" label -or ruled out- after the final practice.

Chris Godwin was held out for the second straight day and it's up in the air when it comes to his availability for this week. Bruce Arians said Thursday morning on Sirius XM that Rob Gronkowski will likely be out for the next 2-3 weeks, therefore, he will miss Sunday along with the next game or two, as well. Defensive lineman Steve McClendon was added to Thursday's report, but it was only by way of a veteran rest day.

Nothing changed on the Football Team's side of the report outside of cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste being listed as a non-participant because of an illness. He was not on the report Wednesday, so this is a new development for the rookie and will be something to monitor throughout the rest of the week.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.