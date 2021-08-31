Buccaneers Waive WRs Mickens, Jonsen, TE McElroy

The Buccaneers have made three more roster moves to begin Tuesday's round of cuts.

Three more Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster cuts are on the books - or at least, have been reported on Twitter, as roster moves won't be official until 4 P.M. this afternoon.

Tampa Bay has waived wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Travis Jonsen as well as tight end Codey McElroy, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Mickens was the Buccaneers starting kick and punt returner for the majority of the 2020 season but left something to be desired from his contributions, as he averaged just 6.2 yards per punt return and 24.3 yards per kick return with no scores.

The Buccaneers traded up to select wide receiver and returner Jaelon Darden in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, which foreshadowed Mickens' eventual release.

Jonsen spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Buccaneers practice squad and flashed in two preseason showings this summer, catching three passes for 25 and playing 15 snaps on special teams.

McElroy also flashed throughout the preseason by catching three passes for 34 yards and hauling in a score against the Texans this past Saturday. After the releases of tight ends Tanner Hudson and Jerell Adams on Monday, there was a suspicion that the Buccaneers could keep McElroy as the team's No. 4 tight end, but instead, Tampa Bay will roll with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard at the position.

The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 P.M. ET. Including players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers' roster now stands at 69 players.

Other players released/waived: CB Antonio Hamilton, TEs Tanner Hudson and Jerell Adams, OT Jake Benzinger, DL Kobe Smith, OLB Elijah Ponder, ILB Joe Jones, S Javon Hagan

