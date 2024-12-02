Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Waive Punter After Dreadful Performance vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from Trenton Gill and going to punter No. 3.

River Wells

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Trenton Gill (16) punts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Trenton Gill (16) punts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving to a third punter for the 2024 NFL season.

The Buccaneers announced on Monday that they waived punter Trenton Gill, who was underperforming all year after the team waived Jake Camarda after their game against the New Orleans Saints. The team will either hold tryouts for a new punter or give the reigns to punter Jack Browning, who is currently on the team's practice squad.

Gill has been one of the NFL's worst punters, punting for an average of 43.3 yards per punt and a net average of 38.9 yards per punt. His release comes after a disastrous outing against the Carolina Panthers, where he had a 22-yard punt that resulted in a touchdown for the Panthers and then a kickoff that failed to make it inside the 20-yard line, which had the Panthers start their offensive drive at the 40-yard line — a drive they also scored on.

River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

