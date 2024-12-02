Buccaneers Waive Punter After Dreadful Performance vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving to a third punter for the 2024 NFL season.
The Buccaneers announced on Monday that they waived punter Trenton Gill, who was underperforming all year after the team waived Jake Camarda after their game against the New Orleans Saints. The team will either hold tryouts for a new punter or give the reigns to punter Jack Browning, who is currently on the team's practice squad.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Draw Even With Falcons, Have Chance at NFC South Lead in Week 14
Gill has been one of the NFL's worst punters, punting for an average of 43.3 yards per punt and a net average of 38.9 yards per punt. His release comes after a disastrous outing against the Carolina Panthers, where he had a 22-yard punt that resulted in a touchdown for the Panthers and then a kickoff that failed to make it inside the 20-yard line, which had the Panthers start their offensive drive at the 40-yard line — a drive they also scored on.
