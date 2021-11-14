Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
    Publish date:

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    Everything you need to know before Tampa Bay and Washington kickoff.
    Author:

    Everything you need to know before Tampa Bay and Washington kickoff.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to play this afternoon following their Week 9 bye, set to take on the struggling Washington Football Team in a rematch of the 2020-21 NFC Wild Card round.

    You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) vs. Washington Football Team (2-6)

    Where: FedExField, Landover, Md.

    When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 P.M. ET

    Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

    Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

    Read More

    Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 9.5-point favorites over the Saints. The over/under is set at 50.5.

    Series history: The series is tied at 12-12, including the postseason. The Buccaneers defeated Washington by a score of 31-23 when the teams last met in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2020-21 playoffs.

    Important stories

    The rundown

    One might feel concerned about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense entering Maryland without two of its top weapons in Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski and another in Chris Godwin nursing a foot injury that kept him out of practice for most of the week. But once one realizes that Washington owns the NFL's No. 32 passing defense and the unit is a shell of its dominant 2020 self, the concern becomes far less drastic.

    The Bucs will once again take on quarterback Taylor Heinicke, as the sixth-year pro made his second career start against Tampa Bay earlier this year in the playoffs and posted over 300 passing yards and 352 yards from scrimmage. Heinicke is filling in for starting quarterback (and former Buc) Ryan Fitzpatrick who is currently on injured reserve.

    Much like Washington's defense, though, Heinicke is not playing to the level he was in January. He's thrown only three touchdowns over the last four games while Washington's offense has been stagnant.

    Pair offensive and defensive regression and pit those factors against one of the league's elite offenses and a solid defense that is inching closer to full health, and it becomes easier to anticipate a much more lopsided contest than the one we saw 10 months ago - in Tampa Bay's favor.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_16943530_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Washington: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16789553 (1)
    News

    Report: Buccaneers Expect WR Chris Godwin to Play vs. Washington

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17069257_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15479420 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Need to be Careful with Sean Murphy-Bunting's Return

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17018811 (1)
    News

    Bruce Arians: 'Pretty Soon You Just Tape Your Mouth Shut And Play'

    23 hours ago
    tudtvppr4ak34gf7hplf
    News

    Tampa Bay vs. Washington Friday Injury Reports: 3 Bucs Questionable

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17023071_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Chris Godwin Returns to Buccaneers Practice on Friday

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_16845082_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Rule Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown Out vs. Washington

    Nov 12, 2021