Buccaneers vs. Washington: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to play this afternoon following their Week 9 bye, set to take on the struggling Washington Football Team in a rematch of the 2020-21 NFC Wild Card round.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Where: FedExField, Landover, Md.

When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 9.5-point favorites over the Saints. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Series history: The series is tied at 12-12, including the postseason. The Buccaneers defeated Washington by a score of 31-23 when the teams last met in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2020-21 playoffs.

Important stories

The rundown

One might feel concerned about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense entering Maryland without two of its top weapons in Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski and another in Chris Godwin nursing a foot injury that kept him out of practice for most of the week. But once one realizes that Washington owns the NFL's No. 32 passing defense and the unit is a shell of its dominant 2020 self, the concern becomes far less drastic.

The Bucs will once again take on quarterback Taylor Heinicke, as the sixth-year pro made his second career start against Tampa Bay earlier this year in the playoffs and posted over 300 passing yards and 352 yards from scrimmage. Heinicke is filling in for starting quarterback (and former Buc) Ryan Fitzpatrick who is currently on injured reserve.

Much like Washington's defense, though, Heinicke is not playing to the level he was in January. He's thrown only three touchdowns over the last four games while Washington's offense has been stagnant.

Pair offensive and defensive regression and pit those factors against one of the league's elite offenses and a solid defense that is inching closer to full health, and it becomes easier to anticipate a much more lopsided contest than the one we saw 10 months ago - in Tampa Bay's favor.

